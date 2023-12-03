BANGKOK, 4 December 2023: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Gamuda Land to manage ASAI Gamuda Cove – Dusit’s first hotel in Malaysia and the first hotel development by Gamuda Land.

Slated to open in Q1 2026, the hotel is situated next to the sprawling Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands within the thoughtfully planned Gamuda Cove. Spanning 1,530 acres, Gamuda Cove will also include residential and commercial areas to complement a range of eco-friendly tourism attractions, such as the already operational SplashMania Waterpark and Discovery Park, all designed with sustainability and a low carbon footprint in mind.

Photo caption: (from left) Eusoffe Chua, Gamuda Land Chief Commercial Officer, Chu Wai Lune, Gamuda Land Chief Executive Officer, Zuaida Abdullah, MIDA Executive Director, Services Development, HE Lada Phumas, Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia, Mohd Shahrir Mohd Ali, Tourism Malaysia Senior Director, International Promotion (ASEAN)

Siradej Donavanik, Dusit International Vice President Development Global, Gilles Cretallaz, Dusit International Chief Operating Officer.

Kuala Lumpur airport is only a 20-minute drive by car and just 40 minutes to the city centre. This strategic location caters to both domestic and international travellers, enhancing the overall accessibility and appeal of the destination.

Operating under Dusit’s distinctive locally focused lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, which promises to uniquely link curious travellers with authentic local experiences in the world’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the 280-key ASAI Gamuda Cove hotel enjoys the distinction of being the first hotel signed under Dusit’s expanded ‘ASAI Tropical’ model, specifically tailored for properties located in areas of outstanding natural beauty.

Like Dusit’s operational inner-city ASAI Hotels in Bangkok, Thailand, and Kyoto, Japan, ASAI Tropical hotels will feature thoughtfully compact rooms delivering a distinctive blend of thoughtful essentials, such as plush beds and refreshing showers, complemented by an inviting communal space and locally inspired dining experience. What sets the model apart is providing a broader range of facilities. In this case, an infinity pool, more dining venues, expanded event spaces, and a wider variety of room categories, including spacious, family-friendly options.

Strategically situated in the southern region of the Gamuda Cove development, ASAI Gamuda Cove will be designed to forge a sense of community by integrating local identity into its design language. Surrounded by lush greenscapes, the hotel will blend seamlessly with the adjacent wetlands and a sprawling 90-acre Wetlands Arboretum, accessible directly from the hotel.

Further highlighting Gamuda Cove’s green credentials, an e-tram network – the first of its kind in Malaysia – will seamlessly link guests to hotspots within the development, such as Discovery Park, SplashMania Waterpark, and a pedestrian-only commercial hub, helping to limit the use of motorised vehicles and reduce carbon footprint. Regular community-based activities and events will give guests a unique taste of local culture and experiences while highlighting the importance of responsible tourism.

ASAI Gamuda Cove is set to cater to both domestic and international tourists who will visit Gamuda Cove’s host of eco-tourism activities, such as SplashMania Waterpark, Discovery Park, and Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands – attracting a targeted 1 million visitors annually.

“To be entrusted with the management of the first hotel within the dynamic Gamuda Cove development truly is an honour, and we are delighted to partner with Gamuda Land to help bring their vision for their first-ever hotel project to life,” said Dusit International chief operating officer Gilles Cretallaz.

“With its stunning location and sustainable credentials, Gamuda Cove perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the ASAI brand, and we look forward to delivering a unique and unforgettable hotel experience that immerses guests in the diverse cultural tapestry of Malaysia and the natural beauty of the wetlands, all while contributing enduring value to our esteemed partners and the community we serve.”

Dusit’s property portfolio spans 19 countries and comprises 56 hotels operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and approximately 240 luxury villas under Elite Havens. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

About Dusit International

Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 19 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.