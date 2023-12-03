Clark Airport gains design acclaim

MANILA, 4 December 2023: Clark International Airport (CRK) has been honoured as one of the world’s most beautiful airports this year, earning the prestigious Prix Versailles, the World Architecture and Design Award of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Commenting on the accolade, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco commented: “This prestigious award received by CRK not only reflects the aesthetic grandeur of the Clark International Airport but also showcases the Philippines as a destination that values both function and beauty in its infrastructure.”

Photo credit: Clark International Airport.

“The DOT is committed to continuing our dedication to pushing for the improvement of our transport infrastructures in collaboration with other government agencies with the comfort and convenience of the traveling public on top of our mind,” added the tourism secretary.

The awardees each year are chosen as examples of exceptional architecture and design. Visit https://www.prix-versailles.com/.

Other airports in Asia included in the Ninth edition list are Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in China, Kempegowda International Airport in India, Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in China, and Van Don International Airport in Vietnam.

As a regional gateway, Clark International Airport can serve up to 8 million passengers annually. There are international flights from Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore. Currently, the airport handles flights to major tourist destinations destinations such as Caticlan (Boracay), Puerto Princesa and Busuanga (Palawan), Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, General Santos, and Cagayan de Oro.