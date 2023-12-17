Bhutan: Turning waste into fashion

BHUTAN, 18 December 2023: In a groundbreaking initiative, Zhiwa Ling Heritage Hotel in Paro, Bhutan, hosted the first-ever Trashion Show recently, transforming trash into wearable art, emphasising sustainable practices and utilising renewable Bhutanese resources.

Divided into 10 groups, participants created designs that promoted eco-friendly fashion and fostered teamwork, communication, and leadership.

Zhiwa Ling managing director Brent Hyde expressed his pride in the team’s efforts, highlighting how the event evolved from a simple project into a powerful symbol of sustainability. Ten teams took place, with participants embarking on a unique journey, creating designs that promoted eco-friendly fashion.

“The Trashion Show became a vehicle to unite people and develop cooperation, communication, and collaboration skills uniquely,” said Hyde. “Team members collaborated beyond their usual roles, fostering a greater understanding of each other’s skills and ideas. Leaders emerged from unexpected quarters, gaining valuable experience in guiding teams and enhancing communication skills,” he said.

Zhiwa Ling Hotel’s commitment to showcasing creativity and passion was evident as each team presented a short documentary capturing their journey from project inception to completion. This event promotes sustainable fashion and aligns with Bhutan’s leadership in ecotourism and sustainability, emphasising happiness and the protection of the country from the damage of over-tourism.

In a world where environmental consciousness is paramount, Zhiwa Ling’s Trashion Show inspires a new younger generation, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

About the Zhiwa Ling Hotel

Located in Paro, Bhutan, the Zhiwa Ling Heritage Hotel is surrounded by breathtaking views of the Paro Valley and the majestic Himalayan peaks.

(Source: Andrew Wood)