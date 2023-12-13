Air Canada boosts flights to Asia

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2023: Air Canada will deploy 11 weekly flights on the Vancouver-Hong Kong route beginning this week while capacity nearly doubles between Canada and Japan during the winter schedule ending April 2024.

Vancouver-Bangkok flights will operate daily during the winter peak season months, 8 January to 28 February 2024, and a new route to Singapore will launch in April 2024. Early seasonal resumption of Osaka service starts in May 2024

Photo credit: Air Canada.

Air Canada underscores its strategy to boost its Asia-Pacific network capacity starting 15 December and continuing until the end of next summer, 2024.

“Air Canada’s Asia services continue to reflect strong demand, and we are boosting capacity to this geographic area as we deploy our international diversification strategy,” said Air Canada executive vice president of revenue and network planning Mark Galardo.

“This winter, we offer up to 57 flights per week between Canada and Asia, and up to 64 flights per week next summer. Air Canada will have up to double daily flights to Hong Kong and larger aircraft operating to Shanghai during the December holiday and Lunar New Year travel periods.

“Capacity to Japan increases by 96% this winter compared to last year. Next spring, seasonal Osaka flights will resume earlier, and larger aircraft will operate to Narita and Seoul.

A successful launch of the Vancouver-Bangkok route underscores the airline’s continued commitment to investing in fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia. Starting 8 January, the airline will increase frequencies on the route to Bangkok from five weekly to daily for the duration of the peak holiday season ending 28 February.

The airline confirmed the following schedule for the daily Boeing 787-9 flights to Bangkok.

Flight AC065 departs Vancouver at 2245 and arrives in Bangkok at 0610+2 (Flight time: 16 hours and 25 minutes).

Flight AC066 departs Bangkok at 0835 and arrives in Vancouver at 0650 (Flight time 13 hours and 15 minutes).

(Source: Air Canada)