Vietnam Airlines joins AAPA ranks

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 November 2023: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) confirmed earlier this week Vietnam Airlines, the national airline of Vietnam, has joined the aviation association with immediate effect.

As a member of the AAPA, Vietnam Airlines will participate in the Association’s meetings and joint activities. Through this, the airline can stay updated and exchange information about the trends in the aviation industry while also receiving in-depth insights, forecasts, and advice from top experts in the region and the world.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines

AAPA director general Subhas Menon said: “It is an honour for AAPA to welcome Vietnam Airlines into our ranks. Vietnam Airlines has been a renowned international carrier for years, playing a crucial role in developing Vietnam’s economy and its aviation industry. The airline will add significant weight to AAPA as the voice of airlines in the Asia Pacific region.”

Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha added: “Through our membership in AAPA, Vietnam Airlines will enhance its operational efficiency within the Asia-Pacific region and elevate Vietnam national airline’s global reputation. Vietnam Airlines will also have the opportunity to contribute valuable viewpoints and perspectives from the airline and the broader Vietnamese aviation industry on important regional issues. Moreover, AAPA membership will facilitate collaboration between Vietnam Airlines and leading Asian airlines, delivering even more exceptional products and services to passengers worldwide.”

Vietnam Airlines

Established on 27 May 1995, Vietnam Airlines is the national airline of Vietnam and a key player in Vietnam’s aviation and regional transportation. Vietnam Airlines offers air transportation services on nearly 100 domestic and international routes. With a modern fleet of over 100 aircraft, Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in the Asia-Pacific region to operate both the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, the next-generation aircraft.