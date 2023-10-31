Qatar is back flying to Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, 1 November 2023: Qatar Airways resumed daily services on 29 October from its Doha home base to Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh, flying via Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Qatar Airways country manager Vietnam and Cambodia, Vu Thi Thanh Huong commented: This route not only strengthens our commitment to the Cambodian market but also opens up new travel possibilities for our passengers.”

Photo credit: Cambodia Tourism Association – CATA. Cambodia’s travel business communities welcome Qatar Airways to Phnom Penh.

Cambodia Airports CEO Cyril Girot added: “The resumption of daily flights between Doha and the Gulf Region to Cambodia’s capital city … is a positive sign for Cambodia’s leisure industry and the business community.”

Cambodia Tourism Association members were on hand to welcome the return of Qatar Airways.

The airline flies a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft configured with 42 flat-bed seats in business class (Q-Suite) and 312 economy class seats.

Flight time from Phnom Penh to Doha with a stop in Ho Chi Minh City is 11 hours, and the return flight is nine hours and 25 minutes. The best fare on Skyscanner quotes USD1,849 return ( mid-November).

Flight Schedule:

DOHA – PHNOM PENH (daily via Ho Chi Minh City)

QR970 DOH – SGN departs at 0200, arrives at 1310

QR970 SGN – PNH departs at 1440, arrives at 1525

PHNOM PENH – DOHA (daily via Ho Chi Minh City)

QR971 PNH – SGN departs at 1650, arrives at 1810

QR971 SGN – DOH departs at 1955, arrives at 2355

(Source: Qatar Airways)