MBS taps TA Network’s B2B channels

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2023: Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has announced an enhanced integration with Trip Affiliates Network, enabling real-time B2B connectivity with TA Network’s global ecosystem of partners through the hotel group’s distribution platforms.

TA Network will work closely with MBS on distribution-focused channels through its ecosystem, participating agencies, and B2B travel operators. This will support MBS and enhance connectivity to its unique distribution network of agents, wholesalers and corporates within the TA Network ecosystem.

Photo credit: Marina Bay Sands.

This latest partnership will extend MBS’s direct bookings across a wide range of global travel businesses.

TA Network’s turnkey solutions and connectivities unite Asia Pacific’s leading travel wholesalers, operators and destination management companies onto a single platform. TA Network focuses on customer value, direct supplier contracting, real-time connections, improved inventory management, and software integration services.

TA Network’s managing partner, Josef Foo, adds: “We are thrilled to have finalised integration and real-time B2B distribution connectivity with a world-class partner like MBS. Integrating with the existing legacy system has been a challenge. We look forward to working closely with MBS to broaden and deepen their direct booking partnerships with their preferred traditional channel operators, B2B agents and corporates.