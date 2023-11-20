Vistara starts Mumbai-Frankfurt flights

GURUGRAM, India, 21 November 2023: Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, introduced last week six weekly direct flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt.

The inaugural flight was served by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 1300 on 15 November 2023 and arrived at Frankfurt International Airport at 1730 (GMT). Vistara is already serving the Delhi to Frankfurt route with six weekly flights.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan commented: “Sensing a need for an Indian airline offering world-class experience and connecting to long-haul destinations in Europe from our hub in Mumbai, we started five direct flights to London Heathrow. We are now delighted to start six weekly flights to Frankfurt as our second European destination from India’s financial capital.”

* All timings shown are in local time zones. Exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations.

** (+1) indicates next-day arrival.

** Subject to regulatory approvals.

About Vistara:

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).