Four Points opens in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 November 2023: Debuting as the first Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Kuala Lumpur and the fourth in Malaysia, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre celebrates its opening just in time for the year-end festivities.

The 513-room hotel owned by Ventura International is located close to Kuala Lumpur’s business and shopping districts, such as Suria KLCC and the Bukit Bintang Golden Triangle. It is accessible to public transportation hubs, just a 230-metre walk away.

The hotel highlights two speciality restaurants. Sichuan Kitchen introduces a lively dining scene, five private rooms and a bar that features China’s Sichuan cuisine with signatures like the cult-favourite ‘hot pot’ feast and hand-pulled ‘dan dan’ noodles. The Mesh, the all-day dining restaurant, delivers a homegrown concept featuring local Malay cuisine. Reservations are now open for Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre.