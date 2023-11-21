BANGKOK, 22 November 2023: Emirates has announced a series of contracts awarded to Safran, worth over USD1.2 billion.

This includes a USD1 billion deal* for the latest generation Safran Seats for Emirates’ new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and existing Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

The agreement includes Business, Premium Economy and Economy class seats for the Emirates Airbus A350 and Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats for the Boeing 777X-9. The new seats will offer a host of enhancements that set a new standard for comfort, privacy and convenience, including generous space and a bolder roster of luxurious features, stylish interior finishes and next-level technology in every cabin class.

In addition to seats, other contracts from Safran are also employed. This includes support from Safran Cabin, Safran Landing Systems, and Safran Passenger Innovations, as well as support on the ongoing retrofit programme for Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 and the ongoing maintenance, repair and overhaul agreements with Safran Aerosystems.

The deal also represents a significant export order for a French company and is part of Emirates’ ongoing investment into France and Europe.

For more information and flight bookings, visit www.emirates.com.