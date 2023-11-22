AirAsia to launch 9th route to India

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 November 2023: AirAsia announced Wednesday a new route to India’s southern city of Thiruvananthapuram, or Trivandrum, making it the airline’s second direct route to the state of Kerala following its 12 weekly flights to Kochi.

This new route will start on 21 February 2024 with four weekly flights and should gain the thumbs up from travellers looking to explore Thiruvananthapuram, home to numerous architectural marvels, traditional Kerala cuisine and its quaint markets.

AirAsia has long connected travellers to India since it commenced flights in 2008 with Tiruchirappalli as its first route. The launch of this new connectivity marks the airline’s 9th route to India from Malaysia.

Currently, AirAsia operates six direct routes to south Indian cities via AirAsia Malaysia (AK) ‒ Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru and Kolkata as well as 2 direct routes to Northern India ‒ Amritsar and New Delhi via AirAsia X (D7).

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “We’re thrilled to strengthen our presence in India with this new route to the historically rich city of Thiruvananthapuram. Last year marked a momentous milestone for us when we gradually resumed our key destinations in India post-pandemic. With this new route launching in February next year, we will soon fly nine stunning destinations across the country from north to south with 71 flights weekly ‒ with more to come.

“Undoubtedly, India is one of AirAsia’s most popular destinations for Malaysian travellers. We hold a market share of 47% of the international air connectivity between the two nations. Over the last decade and a half, we’ve drastically transformed the travel landscape in India and connected many millions of travellers to Malaysia and beyond affordably. We look forward to working closely with the state government to support the tourism industry and further stimulate air travel to Thiruvananthapuram and other cities in India.”

This new launch is a landmark for AirAsia as the airline is celebrating having flown an incredible 800 million guests and counting since 2001. To commemorate this and the upcoming new route, AirAsia is offering fares from 22 to 26 November 2024 from MYR199 all-in* one-way from Kuala Lumpur to Thiruvananthapuram ‒ inclusive of free 20kg check-in baggage ‒ for travel between 21 February 2024 to 26 October 2024.

Flight schedules from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Thiruvananthapuram (TRV):

*All-in one-way fare includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Subject to government approvals. Other terms and conditions apply.