Carnival opens more sailings

SINGAPORE, 10 November 2023: Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new West Coast cruise to kick off Carnival Firenze’s debut in Long Beach, California, next spring.

As Carnival continues to release details of its 2025-26 deployment, many more sailings on Carnival Firenze and Carnival Radiance opened Thursday with an array of itineraries featuring Mexican destinations.

Cruises to Mexico

The new sailings now available from Long Beach add more options for guests sailing from the West Coast, where Carnival currently offers itineraries ranging from short weekend getaways to 15-day cruises. The new itineraries feature popular destinations such as Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Catalina Island, Calif.

Carnival Radiance’s newly opened itineraries offer three, four- and five-day options. Carnival Firenze’s new sailings include four, five and six-day sailings, with the six-day itineraries calling in Cabo San Lucas for two days.

In addition to new options open for sale from the fall of 2025 and into the spring of 2026, Carnival has also opened additional sailing for Carnival Firenze next spring, moving up the ship’s inaugural sailing to 25 April 2024. The ship’s first sailing from Long Beach will be a seven-day cruise visiting Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas.

The 4,126-guest Carnival Firenze will bring Italian-style experiences to Long Beach when it launches next year. Architecturally styled after its namesake, the city of Florence, Italy, the ship’s Italian design will complement dining and bar venues, such as the new speciality restaurant Il Viaggio, as well as an entertainment programming, including an Italian-themed deck party on Lido, that have proven popular on sister ship Carnival Venezia.