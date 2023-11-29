Aqua Expeditions lines up 2024 river cruises

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2023: Specialised river cruising is back and better than ever before, having seen a huge 118% increase in popularity since 2019, with expedition-style cruises increasing by 131%, according to 2022 Virtuoso/YouGov Brand and Travel Trends Research data.

Aqua Expeditions drops its hat into the ring, offering competitively priced luxury voyages during 2024 on Southeast Asia’s Mekong River (Cambodia and Vietnam) onboard Aqua Mekong and exploring the Peruvian Amazon onboard river ships Aqua Nera and Aria Amazon.

Photo credit: Aqua Expeditions

Aqua Mekong: Mekong River, Cambodia & Vietnam

Navigating the lower stretches of Southeast Asia’s longest river passing through Cambodia and Vietnam, the 205-foot Aqua Mekong showcases 20 suites. It deploys skiffs to take guests on day trips led by expert local guides to landmarks, temples, and villages where tradition, spirituality and craftsmanship reside on the banks of the Mekong River. Cruise prices start at USD4,230 per person for three nights.

Aqua Nera: Amazon River, Peru

The 205-foot Aqua Nera draws inspiration from the Peruvian Amazon’s mystical black water lagoons and features 20 onboard suites. Exploring the depths of the Peruvian Amazon, expert naturalist guides conduct small group excursions, rewarding guests with up-close wildlife encounters in the world’s most biodiverse rainforest. Cruise prices start at USD 4,335 per person for three nights.

Aria Amazon: Amazon River, Peru

Aria Amazon is custom-built to explore the Peruvian Amazon and the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, featuring 16 suites. Excursions are conducted in small groups by highly experienced crew and naturalist guides. Cruise prices start at USD2,640 per person for three nights.

Aqua Expeditions highlights its 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio and small group expert-guided activities and excursions, with a maximum of 16 to 40 guests per ship.