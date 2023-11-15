Amex posts its trending destinations

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2023: American Express Travel released its annual Trending Destinations list for 2024 Wednesday, featuring the 10 must-visit vacation spots based on global American Express Card Member travel bookings and recommendations from Amex Travel’s team of 6,000 expert Travel Consultants.

This year’s list – 2024 Trending Destinations: Off the Beaten Path – goes beyond the traditional, well-known vacation spots to uncover hidden gems and new experiences that travellers, particularly Millennials and Gen-Z, are looking for.

Photo credit: American Express

Porto Cervo, Italy; San Miguel De Allende, Mexico; Udaipur, India; and Zermatt, Switzerland are among the top places to visit.

“People are looking for new experiences and to immerse themselves in the local culture when they travel,” said President of American Express Travel president Audrey Hendley. “Whether you crave a new adventure or just want to beat the crowds, this list is a great place for every type of traveller to find their next vacation destination. Through our Travel Consultants’ expertise and extensive knowledge, we can help find the perfect place to stay, the fastest way to get there, and the best local activities to create an incredible trip.”

Full list of the Top Trending Destinations for 2024

Instead of the popular Blue Mountains of New South Wales, consider the Adelaide Hills, Australia, with its charming villages and bustling culinary scene for your Australian rural retreat.

If you love the history and energy of Istanbul, Bodrum, Turkey, is home to beaches on the sparkling blue Aegean, bustling bazaars, fresh seafood, and active nightlife.

Pastel-hued Porto Cervo, Italy, on the island of Sardinia, is a more exclusive alternative to the iconic Amalfi Coast that still gives visitors celebrity glamour and mouth-watering cuisine.

The sparkling seas, friendly locals and historic culture of St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean make it the perfect destination for those who love the laid-back vibes and white-sand beaches of St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Travellers who love to ski in Sapporo can head farther afield to Niseko, Japan, on the northernmost island of Hokkaido, for an equally unforgettable winter sports experience.

Those who flock to Mexico’s Riviera Maya for its beautiful scenery and vibrant food and culture will find a similarly colourful and stimulating urban experience by travelling inland to San Miguel de Allende.

Santa Fe, New Mexico, offers a similar blend of American Southwest culture, history, and natural beauty as the popular Sedona.

The Maldives have come to symbolise the exclusive end-of-the-earth beach vacation. The Seychelles offer a similar paradise, along with expansive biodiversity and multicultural vibrancy.

Udaipur, India, an uber-romantic city of lakes and palaces, is a great alternative to Agra, home to the Taj Mahal.

For those who love skiing, the Dolomites, picturesque Zermatt, Switzerland, offers a similar, charming feel.

American Express Travel’s Travel Consultants have identified the best places to explore, eat, and stay for each destination so that travellers can get a taste of the local culture, including seeing koalas in the wild in Adelaide Hills, shopping for Turkish towels at the bazaars in Bodrum; and visiting a museum devoted to ceremonial masks in San Miguel de Allende.

For more information visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/travel/discover/get-inspired/trending-destinations

Methodology:

American Express Travel’s 2024 Trending Destinations are selected based on global American Express Card Member bookings through American Express Travel, looking at year-over-year travel growth between 2019 and 2023.