AirAsia expands air links to India

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 November 2023: AirAsia remains committed to connecting India to the world as the airline continues its robust presence in the Indian aviation landscape, linking millions of Indian travellers to an extensive network of 130 destinations across Asia and the Asia Pacific.

AirAsia now operates a strong network servicing 10 international routes directly from India to Malaysia and Thailand with 104 flights weekly from short-haul airlines AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) and AirAsia Thailand (flight code FD).

Photo credit: AirAsia

Medium haul affiliate airline AirAsia X Malaysia (flight code D7) also provides two direct routes from New Delhi and Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur with eight flights weekly. The continued growth in AirAsia services to India ensures a comprehensive and seamless travel experience for AirAsia’s guests across India to the widest low-cost network in Asia.

Leveraging its Fly-Thru connectivity, where AirAsia passengers can fly from India to Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and other destinations with one seamless booking, the airline is transforming the way its guests experience international travel, making overseas exploration more accessible and affordable.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam commented: “India has always been a key market for AirAsia and following recent changes to our operations in the country, we remain committed to serving the market. We have flown a remarkable 1.6 million guests from India between January and November this year, showcasing the enduring strength of our great value fares and connectivity.

“As we continue to strengthen our presence in India, we are excited to announce our expansion plans, including the launch of a new route to Thiruvananthapuram soon. We are dedicated to making international travel from India not only accessible but also affordable for everyone.”

AirAsia head of regional commercial (India), Manoj Dharmani, added: “AirAsia remains deeply committed to India, and while we no longer operate domestic flights, our guests should rest assured that India remains at the core of our operations. Over the years, we have witnessed tremendous growth, connecting countless cities and regions in India to the world, and we are proud to share that AirAsia now serves 11 destinations in India. Our expansion in India has resulted in 104 weekly flights, making us a vital and reliable link between India and the globe. We look forward to serving the Indian market with the commitment to further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for our guests across the country.”

Discover the world with AirAsia from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad and more from just MYR309, all in one way for the travel period until 30 September 2024. Promotional fares are available for booking on the website and AirAsia Superapp until 26 November 2023.