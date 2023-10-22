SINGAPORE, 23 October 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrated its long-awaited return to Asia on 20 October as Norwegian Jewel set sail from Tokyo and commenced its extensive six-month season of voyages in the region.

As the first ship in the NCL fleet to return to Asia in over three years, Norwegian Jewel will offer 16 immersive, port-rich itineraries, visiting 11 countries and sailing from nine different departure ports, including Bangkok (Laem Chabang) Thailand; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) Malaysia; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; and for the first time in NCL history Seoul (Incheon), South Korea.

Cruises range in length from 10 to 14 days with an average of less than two sea days per sailing, inviting guests to enjoy up to 13.5 hours in iconic destinations like Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as well as extended overnight stays in places that come alive at night, such as Phuket, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; and Bali (Benoa), Indonesia. The brand will also make its first calls to Manila, Boracay, Palawan and Salomague, Philippines; Bintan Island, Indonesia; and Hualien, Taiwan.

“Yesterday was a celebratory moment, as we returned to Asia with Norwegian Jewel’s arrival to Tokyo,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president David Herrera. “We pride ourselves in delivering the best vacation experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world…including Asia! This region delivers some of the most intriguing history, cuisine, and culture for travellers to discover, and we are thrilled to deliver a diverse selection of port-rich voyages. This market is important to us, and we are committed to servicing it long-term.”

Fujiyoshida, Japan at Chureito Pagoda and Mt. Fuji in the spring with cherry blossoms. Bangkok, Thailand at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Grand Palace at dusk.

Firmly underlying the brand’s commitment to Asia, both as a source market and destination, NCL will have a record four ships deployed in the region during the 2024/25 season, providing travellers with unrivalled choice. In addition to Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Spirit, Sun and Sky will also visit the area’s most diverse ports, allowing guests to explore iconic and less-discovered destinations, including Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines and Malaysia.

Norwegian Sun Debuts in Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific and Asia

Making its premiere, Norwegian Sun will offer a six-month Asia Pacific season, including 13 exotic itineraries from October 2024 to April 2025, four of which have never been offered before, including three departures from Melbourne, Australia and an Auckland, New Zealand – Bali, Indonesia, sailing in March 2025. Departure ports include Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Honolulu; and Papeete, French Polynesia, with itineraries showcasing the sublime scenery of each bucket-list-worthy destination.

Norwegian Spirit Returns to Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific and Asia

After an incredibly successful maiden season, Norwegian Spirit will return to Australian and New Zealand waters for its second consecutive season from December 2023 through March 2024 for a series of popular open-jaw sailings between Sydney and Auckland. It will then sail several repositioning cruises in the South Pacific before returning to the region for a series of 14 Asia voyages during an eight-month season from September 2024 to April 2025, departing from Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul.

Norwegian Sky Sails a Series of Exotic Itineraries in Asia, Asia Pacific and Africa

Norwegian Sky’s four-month Asian season features seven sailings departing from Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo; and Port Louis, Mauritius between December 2024 and March 2025. Sailings range from 10 to 17 days and include several country-immersive voyages to discover fascinating destinations such as the Philippines and Japan.

For guests looking to immerse themselves in the destination fully, select sailings can also be combined with a three-night/four-day land exploration with one of NCL’s Cruise Tours in Tokyo, Taipei and Singapore.

For a complete list of NCL's Asia itineraries, click here.

For more information about the company's award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries or to book a cruise, call Hong Kong at +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

