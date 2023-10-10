DUBAI, 11 October 2023: As a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Emirates is once again in full swing as an Official Airline Partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, taking place across India ahead of the final on 19 November.

For the 13th edition of the tournament, Emirates is sharing a playful video featuring Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. In the clip, the famous cricketer is seen enjoying the action of the matches live in the air on Emirates’ inflight entertainment system while seated in the comfort of premium economy. Seats in Emirates premium economy will be available on its routes to Mumbai and Bangalore starting 29 October.

Hosted across ten cities in India, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will bring together ten teams from across cricket-playing nations, including 2019 defending champions England, to battle it out for the coveted Cricket World Cup Trophy. The silver and gold trophy has already made its way to India ahead of the tournament.

Final on 19 November

The first 45 matches are scheduled across Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Dharmshala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai in the run-up to the semi-finals, taking place in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The final will be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, deemed the largest sports stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators.

Emirates and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

As the Official Airline Partner of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup, fans of the sport travelling onboard Emirates flights during the tournament can tune in to Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra and never miss the action. At the 45 matches across India, Emirates will enjoy a strong stadium presence, hospitality and ticketing rights, and select in-stadium activations to build on the excitement.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup is held every four years and is the most popular global cricket event on the sporting calendar. This edition will be the first to be held solely in India and will feature Dinesh Karthik making his commentary debut in the World Cup.

Emirates has a long-standing association with the ICC and all its major events, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship.

The ICC partnership also sees Emirates featured on the official kit of the ICC Elite and International Panels of Umpires, having been the main sponsor of the Emirates Elite and International Panels of ICC Umpires since 2002, when the panels were formed to officiate Test Matches and One Day Internationals around the world. Emirates sponsors the Elite and International Panels of ICC Match Referees alongside the Umpires. Together with branding and media exposure to cricket fans worldwide, Emirates also transports umpires and referees to international events as the Global Partner of the ICC.

Emirates launched its services to India in 1985. Since then, it has grown operations to serve nine destinations nationwide. Emirates operates 167 weekly flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

