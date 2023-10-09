BANGKOK, 10 October 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announced the launch of an inspiring charity campaign as part of the brand’s ongoing 40th anniversary celebrations.

Founded in 1988 by His Majesty The Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, The Chaipattana Foundation is dedicated to championing sustainable rural development, environmental conservation, and improving the lives of communities throughout Thailand. This foundation also serves as a testament to Centara’s deep-rooted Thai heritage, family values, and dedication to positively impacting the local communities in which its properties are present.

Guests participating in this campaign will not only have the opportunity to contribute to projects that empower, protect, and uplift, but they will also become integral to a greater journey toward a more sustainable and conscientious future.

“As we mark our 40th anniversary, we are not only celebrating our journey but also our Thai heritage, the values that guide us and our commitment to a greener and brighter tomorrow”, said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “The Chaipattana Foundation represents these same ideals and Centara is delighted to pledge our support to the incredible efforts of this organisation.”

With the holiday season around the corner, Centara extends a warm invitation to guests and loyalty members to commemorate four decades of exceptional hospitality, world-class service, and driving meaningful change in the world.

To learn more about this charity campaign or to make a direct booking, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/40th-anniversary-charity-campaign