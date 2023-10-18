BWH adds Asian properties in global expansion

SYDNEY, 19 October 2023: BWH Hotels continued to expand its 19 distinctive brands throughout the third quarter of 2023, adding new properties in Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

It offers travellers an increased presence of BWH Hotels properties in Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.

“We are delighted to offer even more accommodations for travellers to choose from as they prepare for upcoming fall travel,” said BWH Hotels president and chief executive officer Larry Cuculic. “We continue strategically growing our global presence, thoughtfully adding ideal properties in key locations worldwide. Our new properties serve every type of traveller, from road trippers to world adventurers — the range of BWH Hotels’ properties is endless.”

Properties joining the Asian portfolio include:

· Alhambra Hotel & Convention, BW Signature Collection (Tasikmalaya, Indonesia)

· Best Western Plus Metro Clark (Angeles City, Philippines)

· Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang (Nha Trang, Vietnam)

· SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Cebu City (Cebu City, Philippines)

· The Sanctuary Resort Pattaya, BW Signature Collection (Pattaya, Thailand)

· Villa Fontaine Grand Haneda Airport, WorldHotels Distinctive (Tokyo, Japan)

“It is exciting to see our global expansion continue as we grow our presence in key markets and cities,” said BWH Hotels president of international operations and WorldHotels Ron Pohl. “Seeing the growth in our WorldHotels portfolio is particularly exciting – we continue adding exciting and unique properties, such as the Daxton Hotel in Michigan and the Villa Fontaine Grand Haneda Airport in Tokyo. This speaks volumes to our evolving brand and the connections we establish as we inspire travellers worldwide.”

About BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels. The global network boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide under 19 brands.