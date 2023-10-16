Amadeus partners with South East Travel

TAIPEI, 17 October 2023: South East Travel, a leading travel agency in Taiwan, is working with travel technology provider Amadeus to grow its footprint in Taiwan and across the Asia Pacific.

It has signed a strategic partnership to enable South East Travel to implement a New Distribution Capability (NDC) and Master Pricer Instant Search to enhance its retailing capabilities.

South East Travel air ticketing GM Joe Huang said: “This partnership will enhance our operational efficiency and our commitment to providing the best possible customer experience at South East Travel. I firmly believe that our combined expertise and resources will drive future growth and solidify our position as a leading travel agency and an important step forward in our technology modernization journey.”

The partnership will empower South East Travel to provide NDC-sourced content available on the Amadeus Travel Platform using the Amadeus Travel API to its customers in Asia Pacific.

Amadeus executive vice president & managing director, Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue noted: “This multi-year agreement is a testament to both the strength of our partnership and South East Travel’s commitment to laying the foundation for modern retailing. We look forward to supporting its growth and helping deliver content and services at the right touchpoints in its travellers’ journeys.”