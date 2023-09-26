The newest Pullman debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 27 September 2023: Pullman Hotels & Resorts, a premium brand part of hospitality player Accor, confirms that Pullman Singapore Hill Street will start welcoming guests from 1 October 2023.

Developed and owned by EL Development Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based real estate company, the new five-star hotel will make its mark as the company’s first foray into hotels under the Pullman brand.

Centrally located, Pullman Singapore Hill Street will feature 350 rooms offering views of Fort Canning, the hotel’s swimming pool or Marina Bay.

Accor has named Mazen Abilmona, the general manager of Pullman Singapore Hill Street.

In its opening press briefing, Pullman Singapore Hill Street maintains a strong commitment to sustainability and has woven specific features and eco-friendly directives across every aspect of operations. For conscious maintenance, solar panels are installed on the roof to power corridor lights in addition to a programmed irrigation system that ensures efficient water management, releasing precise amounts at determined times to sustain pockets of greenery.

The property stands between Singapore’s commercial districts, entertainment precincts, and cultural hubs and is a five-minute walk to City Hall MRT Interchange.

Pullman Singapore Hill Street is now taking reservations for October 2023 and beyond. Guests can take advantage of a 10% saving on the room during the first two months of operations (valid until 30 November 2023) plus the following perks.

● Complimentary buffet breakfast for two persons daily.

● SGD28 F&B dining credits per room daily that can be utilised across in-house restaurants.

Accor Plus Members are eligible for a 20% savings on room rates based on the best available rates.

