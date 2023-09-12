Sales open for direct SIN – YVR flight

SINGAPORE, 13 September 2023: Air Canada has confirmed and opened bookings for a direct service linking Vancouver and Singapore starting 3 April 2024.

Flying a Boeing Dreamliner, the four weekly flights will depart Vancouver (YVR) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to Singapore Changi (SIN).

Seats are on sale through the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres and authorised travel agents.

“We are committed to growing YVR as a premier trans-Pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia,” said Air Canada executive vice president, revenue and network planning Mark Galardo.

Flights using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft feature three service cabins for customers comprising Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Air Canada last flew the route over 30 years ago and withdrew due to poor revenue performance. However, point-to-point travel between the two countries has shown substantial growth and passenger traffic has surpassed 80% of pre-Covid-19 by the close of the first half of 2023.

From Changi Airport, travellers can easily connect via more than 1,800 weekly services to over 55 cities in the region, such as those in Southeast Asia, India and Australia.