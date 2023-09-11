DoubleTree by Hilton debuts in Korea

SINGAPORE, 12 September 2023: Hilton launches DoubleTree by Hilton in Korea with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, the first upscale full-service hotel and residences in the south Gyeonggi area.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo joins the brand portfolio of over 660 hotels globally and almost 100 hotels in Asia Pacific.

Spanning 25 floors, DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo is the largest full-service hotel and residential complex in southern Gyeonggi. The dual-building complex comprises 432 hotel rooms and 170 residences.

On the dining side, Nyx delivers an elevated dining experience that enables guests to take in the Pangyo skyline through panoramic windows. The all-day dining restaurant Demeter offers international hearty buffet spreads.

The hotel also features state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, an indoor swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness centre with a fully equipped Pilates studio, a driving range, a tennis court and a sauna.

Apart from its debut in Korea, Hilton also marked its 50th DoubleTree by Hilton property in Greater China with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Kunming Airport in December 2022, and soon after, announced the opening of its first hotel in Japan’s Hokuriku region with the debut of DoubleTree by Hilton Toyama in January 2023, and the first DoubleTree by Hilton property in Kyoto; DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Higashiyama in August 2023.