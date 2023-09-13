SQ to fly to Brussels in 2024

SINGAPORE, 14 September 2023: Singapore Airlines will launch direct flights between Singapore and Brussels, the capital of Belgium, from 5 April 2024.

It marks the return of SQ flights to the city after more than 20 years.

Photo credit Singapore Airlines. A350-900.

SIA will operate four weekly flights to Brussels with the long-haul variant of its Airbus A350- 900s, configured with 253 seats in three cabin classes: 42 in business class, 24 in premium economy class, and 187 in economy class.

Flight SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 2355 (local time). The return flight, SQ303, will depart Brussels for Singapore on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 1210 (local time).

The addition of Brussels increases its European destinations to 13, reflecting its commitment to enhance its connectivity to this key region for the airline.

Singapore Airlines’ acting senior vice president of marketing planning Dai Hao Yu said: “Brussels is an important European economic and political centre, and the launch of this service adds another historical and charming city to SIA’s list of destinations. It also gives our customers who are travelling from Europe an additional point to connect to Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region via our hub at Changi Airport. SIA will continue to review its network and find opportunities to offer more options for our customers.”

Apart from being the capital of Belgium, Brussels is also home to the European Union (EU) headquarters and is dubbed EU’s capital city. The secretariat of the Benelux and headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are also in the city. It is the most densely populated city in the country with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. Brussels’ unique geographical location makes it an ideal hub for rail, road, and air traffic, earning the city the moniker The Crossroads of Europe.

Tickets for SIA’s Brussels flights are on sale through various distribution channels since 13 September 2023.