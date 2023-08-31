Qantas kicks out expiry date for Covid credits

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2023: The Qantas Group will remove the expiry date on Covid travel credits due to run out at the end of this year.

It means Qantas customers with Covid credits can request a cash refund, and Jetstar customers can use their Covid vouchers for flights indefinitely.

The announcement made on 31 August ensures that the Qantas Covid credit policy is one of the most flexible of any airline in the world. It follows three prior deadline extensions. Some airlines have already expired their travel credits, and many more will run out completely at the end of this year.

To encourage more people to reconnect with their credits, from 4 September 2023, Qantas is offering double the standard Frequent Flyer Points for any flights booked with a Qantas Covid credit before 31 December 2023.

Due to system limitations, Qantas Covid credit can’t be converted into a travel booking after 31 December 2023 but can be taken as a refund at any time.

The Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce, in a video message to customers, confirmed, “we’re scrapping the expiry dates on all travel credits that came out of Covid. If you have a Qantas Covid credit, you can request a cash refund at any point in the future. And if you have a Jetstar Covid voucher, you can use it for travel indefinitely. These credits and vouchers will never expire. We’re doing this because we’ve listened.”

He also confirmed the airline is offering double frequent flyer points effective 4 September when booking a flight with Qantas Covid credit before the end of the year.

“All up, this is one of the most flexible approaches that any airline has taken to its COVID credits,” he concluded.