IndiGo boosts domestic flights

SINGAPORE, 21 September 2023: IndiGo, India’s leading airline, is introducing new domestic flights in response to surging demand for travel during the approaching festive and holiday season.

IndiGo introduced additional flights on the Chennai-Pune route starting last week. The airline has also introduced flights between Pune-Rajkot, at the same time. Flights between Pune and Hirasar will be introduced from 2 October 2023.

IndiGo has re-scheduled Pune-Mangaluru and Pune-Vishakhapatnam red-eye flights to a leisure-friendly schedule and has commenced operations on routes such as Pune-Vadodara, Mangaluru-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Raipur.

Adding these new flights enhances accessibility and provides more options for people travelling between states from different regions.

IndiGo head of global sales, Vinay Malhotra said: “We are witnessing an upsurge in travel demand for the forthcoming holiday season. A large part of this demand is coming from regional centres, and we are doing our best to fulfil this need by adding new flights on various sectors. We recently touched the landmark of operating over 1900 daily flights. With these additions, we are expanding our operations further and shall strive to continue providing affordable and hassle-free connectivity for our customers.”

Enhanced connectivity to Pune is a response to the state’s high demand for travel from business and leisure travellers.

Over the years, IndiGo has focused on expanding its base in Pune, and a majority of these routes are operated by IndiGo, owing to its vast domestic reach.

In the upcoming months, the country will be celebrating a range of festivals significant to the diversity of the country, such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri – Durga Puja, Dussehra and more national holidays. The travel and tourism industry is ramping up operations, expecting a surge in passenger traffic.