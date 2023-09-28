Hyatt opens Andaz Macau

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2023: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened Andaz Macau in collaboration with Galaxy Macau, the territory’s luxury shopping, dining and resort casino complex.

The latest opening is the brand’s first and only hotel in Macau. It features more than 700 rooms and suites in twin towers located in Old Taipa and Coloane neighbourhoods.

Guests can access the city’s charming traditional attractions and enjoy Galaxy Macau’s world-class facilities. With its direct connection to Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, there are dedicated check-in lounges for the convention centre and leisure guests.

Guests of Andaz Macau have access to various recreational amenities, including a heated 62-foot (19-metre) swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, and complimentary access to the Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau, known as the world’s leading Skytop Oasis.

Meetings and Events Venues

Andaz Macau features a variety of event spaces and zones located in the adjacent Galaxy International Convention Centre. The dedicated check-in lounge is designed to ensure a seamless arrival for attendees. The boardroom on level two is also an option for those seeking a space to hold creative breakout sessions or meetings.