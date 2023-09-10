Club Med plans more resorts in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 11 September 2023: PT Indonesian Paradise Property and Vacances Pte Ltd (Club Med) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop upscale resorts in Indonesia.

Last week, the signing ceremony took place between PT Indonesian Paradise Property president director and CEO Anthony Prabowo Susilo and Club Med CEO of East and South Asia and Pacific markets Rachael Harding.

According to the MoU, Paradise Indonesia and Club Med will eventually open more than five new resorts. The first phase consists of three resorts to be developed in the next five years in key tourism destinations such as North Sulawesi, Bali, and West Java.

Club Med pioneered the premium all-inclusive concept with operations in 40 countries worldwide and nearly 70 Premium and Exclusive Collection resorts. It also features the legendary French sailing yacht Club Med 2.

Currently, Club Med operates two resorts in Indonesia. Club Med Bali opened in 1984, the first resort operator and key tenant to set foot on the Nusa Dua project led by ITDC – formerly BTDC, and Club Med Bintan since 1997.

In the next global business expansion for 2023–2025, Club Med will open 17 new resorts, including 10 extensions or renovations of existing resorts.

Paradise Indonesia has 30 years of experience developing and creating iconic lifestyle destinations in Indonesia’s largest cities, with 25 business units across eight cities.

“This strategic partnership with Paradise Indonesia brings together brand synergies and aligns perfectly with our mission to continue delivering exceptional experiences for our customers while continuing to accelerate our international reach to the beautiful destinations of Indonesia.” shares Club Med president Henri Giscard d’Estaing