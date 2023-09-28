Centara privileges via The 1 APP

BANGKOK, 29 September 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, unveils an array of promotions and privileges exclusively tailored for The 1 Members through The 1 APP platform.

As part of Centara’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience, these exclusive offers encompass various experiences, including delectable dining options, hotel stays, rejuvenating spa treatments, and more.

These privileges come in two distinct categories: “Free” and “Points.” The “Free” category grants immediate access to the privilege without needing any points redemption. The “Points” category stipulates the points required to unlock a specific perk. Once redeemed via The 1 APP, the privileges are conveniently stored in the “Coupons” section for future use at the Centara property. Customers can easily earn and redeem points for exciting rewards when shopping, eating and more at Central department stores, Central shopping centres and The 1’s partners.

Whether it’s savouring a sumptuous international and seafood buffet on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok for only 10,990 points, experiencing a tranquil 30-minute Neck & Shoulder massage at Cenvaree Spa at Centara Udon for 1,000 points, or embarking on a relaxing escape to COSI Samui Chaweng Beach from 29,990 points, The 1 APP ensures members are pampered with a plethora of exclusive offers from Centara Hotels & Resorts throughout the year.

For more information and to start enjoying these privileges, customers are invited to explore or download The 1 APP at https://t1x.onelink.me/XZji/5n19y2bl