BANGKOK, 18 September 2023: Since Centara Hotels & Resorts started welcoming guests 40 years ago, Thailand’s leading hotel operator has focused on delivering warm and family-centric hospitality. This is not only achieved through its heartfelt service; it also comes through the creation of intuitive guest room concepts tailored to families’ needs.

All across Asia, Centara has developed a collection of family-orientated hotels and resorts that allow parents and children to stay and play together in style, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Centara Reserve Samui: Perfect Pool Villas & Personalised Luxury

This personalised luxury beachfront retreat gives families plenty of space to unwind in style. Accommodation includes the 80-sqm Reserve Ocean Suite, 81-sqm Luxury Ocean Suite, 256-sqm Reserve Pool Villa, and, for the ultimate family vacation, the breath-taking 501-sqm Reserve Ocean Pool Villa – all enhanced with special children’s amenities, including colourful bathrobes and slippers. Youngsters have many activities to inspire their imaginations, such as batik painting, kite making, Thai boxing, junior cooking and more, and a tech-free Children’s Zone and aqua playground will keep kids entertained.

Under “The Reserve Journey,” families who stay for four consecutive nights will be treated to a wealth of privileges, including up to THB 3,000 of dining credit per stay, daily breakfast, complimentary minibar items and an in-room cocktail station (refilled daily), plus airport transfer for higher suite categories, 15% off treatments at Reserve Spa Cenvaree, and a special daily surprise! Rates start from just USD 215++ per night. Please click here to learn more.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi: Your Private Paradise Awaits

Nestled in a private sandy cove and accessible only by boat, this five-star resort creates incredible excitement among adults and youngsters – the feeling of finding a paradise far away from the outside world. Families can splash together in the cascading swimming pool, children’s pool and waterfall, plunge down the waterslide, make sandcastles on the beach, and paddle in the warm, shallow sea. Camp Safari and the E-Zone can entertain all youngsters, from tots to teens, and babysitting services are available. A choice of marine excursions will help every family to create amazing adventures.

Parents and kids can stay together in complete comfort and luxury. Outstanding family-style accommodation includes the 111-sqm Villa One Bedroom Private Pool Ocean View (rates start from just USD 424 per room per night), a 239-sqm Villa Two Bedroom Private Pool Beachfront (from USD 582), and a truly exquisite 399-sqm Royal Villa (from USD 848), which features two bedrooms and a shimmering pool, overlooking the Andaman Sea. All rates include breakfast, and an extra bed is available for only USD 48 for a child or USD 98 for an adult. Click here for more information.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya: Fun-Filled Spaces for All Ages

For endless family fun, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is a dream destination where all ages can be immersed in an aquatic paradise. The sparkling Lost World themed water park is a gentle jungle of lazy rivers, waterfalls and slides, and more inspiring marine adventures can be enjoyed at the private beach with a range of water sports. The Lost World Adventure Land is an adventure park with diverse indoor and outdoor activities, including thrilling aerial rides, zip line, trampolines, a cookery and crafts centre and an indoor cinema. Other family facilities include the Zulu Family Lounge, Kids’ Club, Camp Safari and E-Zone, while parents can be pampered at Spa Cenvaree.

Families can create magical memories together in the Club Mirage Family Suite Ocean View, which offers 78 sqm of space for up to two adults and four children (rates start from USD 240++ per room per night), or the 91-157 sqm Club Mirage Deluxe Suite Ocean View (from USD 270++), with its bright living space and uninterrupted views of the Gulf of Thailand. Click here for more information.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai: Multi-Bedroom Breaks & Bunk Beds

Families can enter a world of wonder at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. This spectacular themed resort is set on a prime stretch of waterfront overlooking the Arabian Gulf and inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures. All ages can enjoy endless hours of fun in the resort’s water park, which includes a lazy river, water play area, slides and cliff jumping ledges; diverse dining options are available for memorable family meals, and kids can be pampered at Candy Spa, where they can enjoy candy-themed spa treatments, manicures, pedicures, and get creative by mixing their lotions and potions.

Ideal for families who want to relax and reconnect together, the Mirage Two Bedroom Panoramic Sea View Suite offers 95 sqm of space for up to two adults and four children (rates start from USD 735 per room per night, including breakfast). The 50 sqm Mirage Junior Suite Sea View with Bunk Beds (from USD343, including breakfast) will delight kids with its light-filled interiors, bunk beds and views of the glistening Arabian Gulf. Click here for more information.

With an extensive collection of operating 50 hotels and resorts in diverse destinations all across Asia, Centara can create the perfect vacation for every family, underpinned with warm and genuine Thai hospitality.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com