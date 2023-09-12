KUALA LUMPUR, 13 September 2023: Airasia Superapp clinched the ‘Asia’s Leading Online Travel Agency (OTA)’ title at the prestigious World Travel Awards (Asia) on its first nomination.

The World Travel Awards, often dubbed as the ‘Oscars of the travel industry’, are renowned for recognising excellence in the global tourism and travel sector. AirAsia Superapp emerged victorious among a highly competitive field of nominees, including well-established names such as Agoda, Trip.com and MakeMyTrip.

Photo Caption: (From left) Dabraj Sing, Chief Business Officer and Tan Mai Yin, Chief Operating Officer at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards.



AirAsia Superapp chief operating officer Tan Mai Yin said: “This is a clear testament to the hard work of the entire AirAsia Superapp team. On that note, we are delighted to announce amazing deals for AirAsia rides, flights (not inclusive of AirAsia flights) and hotels on the Superapp until 30 September.”

AirAsia Superapp users can enjoy MYR50 OFF with promo code [BESTINASIAMY] when they book ANY airlines (not inclusive of AirAsia flights) and ANY hotels to their desired destinations, with a minimum spend of MYR350. Aside from the fly and stay deals, users can also enjoy an extra MYR2 off on their next five rides with the same promo code by clicking on the ‘Ride’ icon on the AirAsia Superapp.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is hailed as one of the most prestigious, comprehensive and sought-after awards programmes commemorating excellence across key travel, tourism and hospitality sectors voted by industry experts and consumers worldwide.