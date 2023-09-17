AirAsia makes the move to SAI

SEPANG, 18 September 2023: AirAsia flights to Siem Reap Cambodia will relocate its operations to the Siem Reap–Angkor International Airport (SAI) effective 16 October 2023.

Once operational, AirAsia will use 16 check-in counters at the terminal at Row C01-C16, making the check-in process faster and smoother.

The first AirAsia flights to land at the new airport will be AirAsia Malaysia AK542 and AK540 from Kuala Lumpur, followed by Thai AirAsia flights FD610, FD614 and FD618.

The SAI airport is located in Tayek commune, Soutr Nikom district, around 55 km via a two-lane highway from the capital of Siem Reap province. The new airport will have convenient facilities to handle passenger and cargo traffic and provide an initial capacity of processing up to 7 million passengers annually, with planned expansions increasing that capacity to 20 million passengers annually by 2050.

Transportation options such as tour buses, car rentals, and taxis will be available at SAI Airport’s ground floor level for passenger transfers to Siem Reap town. The one-hour taxi transfer to the city from the new airport will cost around USD30.

All AirAsia guests departing from the new airport are advised to check-in online via the AirAsia Superapp, available 14 days and up to one hour before scheduled departure time and reprint their boarding pass at the counter. Guests with baggage to check-in are also advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time to allow smooth check-in procedures.

Other airlines due to switch from REP to SAI on 16 October include Bangkok Airways, Singapore Airlines, Cambodia Angkor Air and China Eastern.