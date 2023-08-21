Thai Vietjet sponsors Miss Earth Thailand

BANGKOK, 22 August 2023: Thai Vietjet has been named the official airline sponsor for ‘Miss Earth Thailand 2023’, which got underway earlier this month in Bangkok.

The airline, once famous for its bikini-clad cabin attendants, claims the collaboration showcases Thai Vietjet’s commitment to supporting and promoting beauty pageant events and eco-conscious initiatives that align with the core value of Miss Earth Thailand and Thai Vietjet.

As the official airline sponsor, Thai Vietjet provides travel for the contestants participating in ‘Miss Earth Thailand 2023’, ensuring their safe arrival in Vietnam for photo opportunities hosted from 21 to 24 August in two cities of Vietnam, Danang and Hoi An.

“Thai Vietjet is honoured to be associated with such an inspiring event as Miss Earth Thailand 2023 for women and individuals. We believe in supporting initiatives promoting environmental consciousness to impact our world positively. We are delighted to support this event by providing the air transportation that connects those inspiring women with meaningful opportunities,” said Thai Vietjet’s commercial director Pinyot Pibulsonggram.

(Source: Thai Vietjet)