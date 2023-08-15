Sabre Travel AI boosts lodging options

SINGAPORE, 16 August 2023: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider for the global travel industry, confirms the availability of Lodging AI, marking the introduction of its Sabre Travel AI capabilities in the lodging sector.

Lodging AI can help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, creating additional revenue opportunities and providing travellers with more personalised lodging options. Using Sabre Travel AI machine learning models, the new lodging capability analyses property attributes, customer trip segmentation, and traveller and agency preferences to generate custom lodging options and serve up properties most likely to be booked. The first two micro-services of Lodging AI are now available.

Alternate properties: During the shopping phase, if a specifically requested property is not available, this micro-service of Lodging AI facilitates lodging bookings by presenting up to 20 relevant options with similar characteristics.​

Cross-sell: This micro-service identifies appropriate air bookings or itineraries without lodging attached and presents suitable lodging options to complete the trip.

Available via Content Services for Lodging APIs and Sabre Red 360, Lodging AI will help Sabre customers increase traveller value by offering relevant lodging options to accompany the air travel booking and help drive profitability. Part of a 10-year strategic partnership with Google. Sabre Travel AI leverages Google’s state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced machine-learning capabilities.