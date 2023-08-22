SINGAPORE, 23 August 2023: Pandaw announced the winners of its first blog competition held earlier in the year.

A river cruise specialist in the Mekong River region and India, Pandaw asked for blogs that “evoked strong memories of sailing through the waterways of Asia and the spirit of Pandaw.”

Photo credit: Pandaw. Latest Pandaw brochure, see the link below.

Three winners were selected with their blogs featured on Pandaw’s website and will be highlighted in the company’s future email campaigns. The winners of the 2023 Pandaw Blog Competition are:

1st Prize

Theodore and Alice Tanoue’s blog on the sandbanks of Burma

USD1,000 USD Pandaw Travel Voucher

View blog

2nd Prize

Jim Wingrove’s tale of an early morning on the misty Upper Mekong

USD500 Pandaw Travel Voucher

View blog

3rd Prize

Jenny Dawson’s encounters with the local children of Northern Vietnam

USD250 Pandaw Travel Voucher

View blog

Download the Pandaw brochure

To book visit a cruise, visit pandaw.com, or contact [email protected].

(Source: Pandaw)