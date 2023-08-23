Ethiopian boosts Seoul flights

SINGAPORE, 24 August 2023: Ethiopian Airlines will increase flights to Seoul, Korea, from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to six weekly, effective 28 October 2023.

Ethiopian will also deploy the latest Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the route replacing the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that currently flies the Addis Ababa (ADD) – Seoul (ICN) route.

Photo credit: Ethiopian

The increase from five to six weekly flights follows discussions between the aeronautical authorities of Korea and Ethiopia. The additional flight is evidence of the growing multi-faceted partnership between Korea and the whole continent of Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “Ethiopian is the only African carrier connecting Seoul to the (African) continent and beyond, and the additional frequencies will be significant in fostering economic, cultural, and social interactions providing more diverse and convenient connectivity options to travellers.

“As a pan-African carrier, it gives us pleasure to give additional flight options between Addis Ababa, the diplomatic capital of Africa, and Seoul, the rising hub of East Asia.

Currently, the airline flies five weekly services on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Flight ET672 departs Addis Ababa for Incheon Seoul at 2335 and arrives in Seoul on the following day at 1600. Flight time is 11 hours and 25 minutes — the one-way airfare costs around USD1,000.

Ethiopian Airlines has just marked its 10th anniversary of flying to Seoul. It was the airline’s 73rd destination at the time. The airline’s network has since almost doubled, serving over 130 destinations across five continents.