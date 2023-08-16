‘Miles’ more rewards with Cathay

HONG KONG, 17 August 2023: Cathay Pacific offers more Miles and rewards after revamping the airline’s corporate loyalty programme and travel management platform Business Plus.

Aimed at SMEs and growing businesses, Business Plus allows SMEs to manage their business travel in a self-service platform.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

Cathay VP Global Sales Stephen Lawson said: “As we come out of the pandemic, our customers’ needs have changed, and we have acted quickly, investing even during the pandemic, to make sure we keep offering the best-in-class customer experience, especially for our important and valued corporate clients.

“After this important upgrade, we have even more enhancements that we will deliver progressively, not just for Business Plus, but also for our Corporate Contracting clients.”

The Business Plus revamp includes the following changes: