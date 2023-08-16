‘Miles’ more rewards with Cathay

HONG KONG, 17 August 2023: Cathay Pacific offers more Miles and rewards after revamping the airline’s corporate loyalty programme and travel management platform Business Plus.
Aimed at SMEs and growing businesses, Business Plus allows SMEs to manage their business travel in a self-service platform.
Cathay VP Global Sales Stephen Lawson said: “As we come out of the pandemic, our customers’ needs have changed, and we have acted quickly, investing even during the pandemic, to make sure we keep offering the best-in-class customer experience, especially for our important and valued corporate clients.
“After this important upgrade, we have even more enhancements that we will deliver progressively, not just for Business Plus, but also for our Corporate Contracting clients.”
The Business Plus revamp includes the following changes:
- New design features to enhance the user experience.
- Business Plus members can now earn Asia Miles to their company Business Plus account.
- Business Plus members can then use the Asia Miles to redeem rewards such as Cathay Silver Membership and Lounge Passes which they can send to travellers to enjoy the prestige and comfort of Cathay Pacific’s world-class service.
- Asia Miles can also be transferred to any employee’s individual Cathay account to be spent on rewards, from flights to hotels.
- The programme also offers priority baggage and seasonal campaigns where members can earn extra miles, lounge passes, or even free upgrades.