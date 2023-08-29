DUBAI, 30 August 2023: Emirates is serving world-class tennis action to sports fans as it returns as the Official Airline of the US Open Tennis Championships.

With the tournament underway since 28 August and due to end on 10 September, Emirates brings another exciting tennis season to its global audiences as a partner of the world’s biggest tennis event for the 12th consecutive year.

This year, Emirates fans and lovers of the game can look forward to various activations lined up to thrill tennis enthusiasts of all ages, whether courtside, off the court or in the air. At the tournament, the airline returns with its dynamic presence, showcasing its superior hospitality to tennis enthusiasts and providing a full line-up of engaging activities that promise to keep fans entertained. Major highlights of this year’s program include tennis clinics with the sport’s legendary players.

Emirates’ ongoing partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the high-profile annual sporting event goes back to 2012. The airline’s portfolio of tennis sponsorships also includes three of the four Grand Slam® tournaments in addition to 60 other tournaments throughout the year in partnership with the ATP, including the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Miami Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the US.

As the Official Airline partner of the US Open, Emirates ensures that tennis fans remain close to the game, anytime and anywhere. At the tennis event, Emirates will deliver a full array of activities to engage with tennis fans heading to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to experience the live action, while passengers onboard its flights, for the duration of the tournament, can tune in to Live TV to never miss a match.

Bespoke Emirates content, promos and exclusive interviews live from the event will be aired exclusively on ABC News to keep fans updated and part of the action of the US Open. In addition, in partnership with broadcaster PIX11 and the show “NY Living”, Emirates will be hosting a giveaway with 16 US Open tickets up for grabs, providing lucky tennis fans the opportunity to enjoy the courtside experience. Fans can take part in the competition from 30 August to 5 September via its website or its social pages and can enjoy a “virtual” visit to the elegant Emirates suite via a QR code.

To help ensure that jet-setting tennis fans do not miss any of the US Open action, Emirates will be screening the tournament’s matches live in the air on its dedicated in-flight sports channels, Sport24 and Sport24 Extra, available to customers across all cabins on the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice. Live TV is available on all Emirates’ Boeing 777 fleet aircraft and most of its flagship A380 aircraft.

For passengers travelling in premium cabins on select A380 aircraft, Emirates will be screening the matches live on the 55-inch screen at the iconic onboard lounge. At the popular lounge in the sky, travellers can enjoy live sports at 40,000 feet while socialising and enjoying delicious snacks and a unique selection of spirits or cocktails.

Fans can also stay connected to tournament news and highlights onboard with Wi-Fi packages available. Emirates Skywards members enjoy complimentary Wi‑Fi throughout the flight.

Emirates currently offers services to 12 US gateways, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), Seattle Tacoma Airport (SEA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Miami International Airport (MIA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Emirates recently introduced its newly-retrofitted A380s featuring its latest Premium Economy cabins and provides its latest service to four US points, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Houston.

