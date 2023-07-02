PG resumes Samui-Hong Kong flights

BANGKOK, 3 July 2023: Bangkok Airways resumed direct flights between Hong Kong and Samui on Saturday, offering initially three weekly flights scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Celebrating the relaunch of the Samui – Hong Kong route, the airline and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Hong Kong office are offering a discount of HKD250 on both one-way and roundtrip fares, but you have to log the promo code ‘ATHK250’ when making the booking.

The promotion is open until 31 July 2023 for booking or until the 1,000 seats allocated to the promotion run out. The travel period ends on 31 December.

PG805 departs Samui at 1055 and arrives in Hong Kong at 1515. The return flight PG806 departs Hong Kong at 1615 and arrives in Samui at 1835. The flight time is three hours and 20 minutes.

A search of the airline’s website on 2 July showed the return fare could be as high as THB18,065, so the HKD250 is a welcome gesture. Also, travellers might be able to double the discount by booking two one-way fares rather than one roundtrip fare.