HAL opens sales for 2025 Alaska sailings

SINGAPORE, 18 July 18, 2023: As 2025 bookings open, Holland America Line claims its Alaska cruises feature more glacier, wildlife and wilderness viewing opportunities.

Holland America Line offers 126 cruises to experience Alaska in 2025 and close to 180 shore excursions focusing on wildlife and wilderness encounters. Bookings are now open for cruises to Alaska scheduled from April through October 2025.

Photo credit: Holland America Line. Nieuw Amsterdam

Every Alaska cruise includes a scenic visit to one or more of Alaska’s iconic glaciers, where the ships sail up to the face of the ice formations and rotate for a 360-degree view. Excursions feature whale watching in Juneau and shore excursions to view bears, eagles and seals.

Highlights 2025 Alaska Cruises

The 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise aboard Westerdam departs on 8 June 2025 roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea and into the Arctic Circle.

The 14-day “Great Alaskan Explorer” itinerary offers an in-depth adventure with eight Alaska ports. Departures are roundtrip from Vancouver.

Nieuw Amsterdam (4 May): Anchorage, Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Skagway, Valdez and Wrangell, with Endicott Arm/Dawes Glacier.

Seven-day “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Have It All package

When guests book 2025 Alaska cruises with the ‘Have It All’ premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, speciality dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.