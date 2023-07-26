LANGKAWI, 27 July 2023: Situated between a mile-long private beach and scenic mangrove forests, Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is promoting a special offer to entice meeting groups to book the resort to “connect, collaborate and celebrate.”

Event groups save up to 35% when they book the resort’s latest special package. It includes daily breakfast, complimentary room and upgrades, with rates starting from MYR1,800.

The offer includes special meeting packages starting at MYR320, 20% savings on food and beverages, and 15 savings on Spa treatments.

Groups staying at both Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur (one-night minimum) and Four Seasons Resort Langkawi (two-night minimum) gain an additional 5% discount off the entire bill.

Offer valid until 22 December 2023. To make a booking, email [email protected].

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is just a 55-minute flight from Kuala Lumpur and a 75-minute flight from Singapore.

With 1,155 square metres (12,432 square feet) of flexible function space, the resort provides a variety of indoor and outdoor venues that can be tailored to suit the occasion and group size.

“We encourage guests to take advantage of our stunning island scenery,” says General Manager Ivan Giles. “Spread across 20 hectares (48 acres); our outdoor settings play a key role in creating unforgettable events and unlocking fresh inspiration and energy for teams.”

A standout feature of Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is its mile-long private beach, which serves as a spectacular backdrop and doubles up as a versatile function space.

The beach is also a top choice for team-building activities such as volleyball, catamaran sailing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and sandcastle building.

Along with three modern meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, the resort has a wide selection of outdoor venues — open-air villas, scenic pavilions, and private dining rooms or terraces at all the restaurants.

Add excitement to the itinerary with team-building activities such as rock climbing, archery and cooking classes. Embark on a bicycle tour and cycle through local Langkawi villages to get a glimpse into local life, pass picturesque waterfalls and paddy fields or explore the surrounding UNESCO Global Geopark on special excursions such as mangrove safaris, rainforest ziplining, and custom-made group adventures.

(Your Stories: Langkawi)