DUBAI UAE, 7 July 2023: Emirates introduced flights to Montréal on Wednesday, marking the airline’s first passenger service to Québec’s culture capital and its second gateway in Canada.

Emirates flight EK243 carried 340 passengers, including a VIP delegation and media, on the inaugural flight to Montréal, which complements Emirates’ seven weekly services to Toronto and takes the airline’s North American network to 14 destinations and 18 across the Americas.

Photo (from left to right) – David Broz, Vice President of Aeropolitical and Industry Affairs; HE Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE; Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer; and Salem Obaidalla, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Americas.

The service connects travellers to Canada via Dubai from points such as Lebanon, India, Iran, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and South Africa.

Direct services between Dubai and Montréal should meet demand from business and leisure travellers, including those visiting family and friends. With Montréal being home to many world-class universities, the route is expected to become popular amongst students from the Middle East and Asia.

Emirates executives onboard the inaugural flight included: Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer; Salem Obaidalla, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Americas; and David Broz, Vice President of Aeropolitical and Industry Affairs. Present at the airport to bid farewell to the delegation was HE Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE.

Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and over 300 spacious seats in Economy Class for the daily service.

