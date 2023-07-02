BANGKOK, 3 July 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator and Thai Hospitality Management Company Limited, announced the signing of a hotel management agreement for Centra by Centara Ratchada Hotel Bangkok.

Senior management teams from both companies officially executed the agreement at a signing ceremony at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

The project marks Centara’s sixth hotel in Bangkok and the second HMA to be signed with Thai Hospitality Management Company Limited. With plans to renovate an existing building, the hotel is scheduled to open its doors to guests in December 2024.

“It is a pleasure to be working with Thai Hospitality Management Company Limited once again, and we are delighted to add a third Centra by Centara hotel to our offerings in Bangkok. Known for its comfort, value and convenience, we look forward to bringing the Centra by Centara brand to another part of the city for travellers to explore,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Thai Hospitality Management Company Limited director Kunyarat Thongtam added: “We are excited to strengthen the relationship between Thai Hospitality Management Company Limited and Centara Hotels and Resorts. We are confident that the values of both our companies align, and we are thrilled to be bringing the elevated comfort of Centra by Centara to MICE and leisure travellers alike in the increasingly popular Ratchada areas”.

With 306 rooms across 32 floors, this new addition to the Ratchada neighbourhood is conveniently located a 10-minute walk to Ladprao MRT station. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant, meeting rooms, a swimming pool, rejuvenating spa, a fully-equipped gym and a contemporary rooftop restaurant with spectacular city views.

Centra by Centara Ratchada Hotel Bangkok is the ninth Centra by Centara-branded property and the third in Bangkok, after the Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaweng Watthana and Centra by Centara Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon.

For more information, please visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/.