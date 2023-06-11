Vietnam Airlines and Turkish extend codeshare

HANOI, 12 June 2023: Vietnam National Airlines signed off on a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines last week to give passengers more flight options beyond the airlines’ national hubs.

The codeshare enables passengers to book flights between Vietnam and Turkey and destinations in neighbouring countries in Asia and Europe. It also includes flights in domestic networks.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi and Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha (right).

Vietnam Airlines is a member of SkyTeam, and Turkish Airlines is a member of competitor Star Alliance.

Airline executives from both airlines said the new agreement would contribute significantly to expanding flight networks and diversifying the service products of Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines president and CEO Le Hong Ha noted: “The cooperation of the two airlines will bring more options and attractive benefits to passengers, and at the same time make an important contribution to the expansion of the route network of Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines.”

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi added: “The codeshare agreement will strengthen the cooperation between the two national airlines… Many passengers can visit the two beautiful and unique countries of Vietnam and Türkiye. In addition, with the increasing seat capacity and the diversification of products in the future, the agreement will make an important contribution to the growth of the two airlines.”

In the initial stages of the codeshare rollout, passengers can buy tickets on Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines to fly between Istanbul and the two hubs in Vietnam, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It also allows Turkish Airlines passengers to seamlessly connect with flights from the two hubs to the central Vietnamese gateway city of Danang, famous for its beaches, five-star resorts and golf courses.