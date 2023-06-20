Thai Vietjet tempts with Zero THB fares

BANGKOK, 21 June 2023: Thai Vietjet introduces its latest promotion of the year with the ‘Mid Year Mega Sale’, which presents an opportunity to tap zero THB fares (excluding taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s international network.

The promotional fares are available for booking from 20 to 30 June 2023, with the travel period running from 1 July to 31 December 2023 (excludes public holidays, with terms and conditions) at www.vietjetair.com.

The special promotional Zero THB fares apply to Thai Vietjet’s entire international flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Japan and Taipei.

The promotional fares are available on all distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices.

Recently, Vietjet group launched new direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia’s Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Thai passengers can travel from Thailand to Australia on Thai Vietjet’s connecting flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Australian destinations via the Ho Chi Minh City hub.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates flights to the top 10 Thailand domestic routes, from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-country flights such as Phuket – Chiang Mai.