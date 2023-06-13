SQ teams up with Collinson Lounge Pass

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2023: Collinson, a leader in airport experiences and the operator of the global Lounge Pass, partners with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to offer Lounge Pass to SIA’s customers.

The partnership allows SIA passengers to pre-book airport lounge access for both their journeys’ outbound and inbound legs. All travellers flying with Singapore Airlines and their codeshare airline partners can purchase a Lounge Pass regardless of cabin class, programme status, or route.

Today, Lounge Pass offers pre-bookable airport lounge access at over 600 airport lounges worldwide, across 100 markets and countries, at over 350 airports.

As travel recovers after the pandemic, travellers seek premium experiences that add value to their journeys. Collinson’s recent Global Traveller Sentiment Survey revealed nearly 62% of travellers are willing to cut back on non-essential retail purchases to fund their travels and pay for premium travel experiences that enhance their journey. Specifically, 47% of respondents said they would pay for access to lounges, 43% for an upgraded seat and 39% for a direct flight.

The cost of access to Lounge Pass’ network of lounges starts from USD18 per visit. Lounge Pass conditions of use include that all Lounge Pass bookings must be at least 24 hours before the flight departure date/time. Group bookings (vary between lounges, but typically more than five persons) Travellers will need the Lounge Pass booking confirmation as proof to enter.

About Collinson

Collinson is a global, privately-owned company delivering market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson operates Priority Pass, a leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of 1,300 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 650 airports in 148 countries.