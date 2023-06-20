SalamAir leases three A330s

SINGAPORE, 21 June 2023: SalamAir, based in Muscat, Oman, has announced a firm commitment to lease three Airbus A330neo aircraft from Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company.

A letter of intent was signed at the Paris Air Show on 19 June 2023, and the first aircraft delivery is due in October 2023.

Introducing three new Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft will bring significant advantages to SalamAir and support the airline’s fleet and network expansion plans.

The aircraft features a dual-class configuration with 365 economy seats and 12 premium flatbed seats and offers a substantial increase in flight range compared to SalamAir’s existing fleet.

SalamAir CEO Captain Mohamed Ahmed said: “The decision to introduce the Airbus A330neo complements the existing fleet of Airbus aircraft, which includes the A320neo, A321neo, and an A321 freighter. By adding the A330neo to the fleet, SalamAir aims to enhance its capacity, meet the growing demands of the market, and attract more inbound tourists, aligning with the objectives of Oman’s Vision 2040.”

The arrival of the A330neo will allow SalamAir to serve medium-range destinations, particularly in Asia and Europe, more efficiently.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017. In six years, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and expanded its region’s reach operating the youngest fleet in Asia for 2021 and 2022 by Ch-Aviation. It operates six A320neo, six A321neo, and one Airbus A321 freighter.