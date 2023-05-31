BANGKOK, 1 June 2023: Arival, a global leader in the tour and activities industry, launched a new guide this week aimed at helping tour operators choose a booking system.

This new report comes ahead of the Arival Activate event in Bangkok from 12 to 14 June. The report will be presented to delegates with educational sessions about the importance of tech and connectivity to grow their business.

The report follows a recent study by Arival, which found that nearly half of the surveyed tour operators were not using a booking system to secure customers. And 57% of these operators were small companies versus large companies (7%). However, 71% of small agencies wanted to grow their online bookings.

Arival CEO Douglas Quinby said: “Every tour, activity and attraction operator, no matter how small or large, should use an online booking system. The right technology saves companies time and money by helping them automate the routine tasks of running a tour or experiences business, so they can focus on what makes their operation special. Small agencies and tour operators are disadvantaged by not using booking systems because they can’t capture reservations online or manage their capacity in real-time as effectively as larger players. Our research shows that many smaller companies want to grow their online bookings but don’t know where to start when choosing a booking system. This guide provides an actionable roadmap and advice on making informed decisions about which system is right for them.”

The ‘How To Choose A Booking System’ report includes why every operator needs a booking system and what factors should be considered when evaluating different systems. It also details how to start the evaluation process and outlines key questions businesses should ask themselves before selecting a solution.