BANGKOK, 20 June 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces it will open its newest property, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, on 1 July 2023.

This long-awaited milestone marks Centara’s first-ever foray into the vibrant Japanese market. It comes after months of meticulous planning – from exquisite architecture and sophisticated design to crafting impeccable menus and preparing to welcome guests worldwide with its signature warm hospitality, impeccable service, and Thai family values at the heart of every stay.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is a stunning 33-storey masterpiece in the heart of Namba, downtown’s vibrant shopping and entertainment district, just a few minutes walk to the nearest subway station. Poised to become a sought-after destination for business and leisure travellers alike, this breathtaking urban oasis delivers an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants, including rooftop venues with spectacular skyline views, as well as a fully-equipped fitness centre, co-working spaces and the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.

An elegant selection of 515 rooms and suites caters to the needs of every guest, each featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and modern comforts to ensure a restful stay. Centara Grand Osaka also boasts many customisable event spaces, including meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom and the exceptional rooftop Sky Event space, making it the ideal venue for hosting social, corporate and MICE events downtown.

In anticipation of the grand opening and its ongoing commitment to providing guests with an unparalleled customer experience, Centara offers two sensational new travel packages, the pampering Spa + Stay Experience and the culinary-led Sky-High Gourmet Escape.

Spa + Stay Experience

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and immerse yourself in a world of tranquillity and relaxation at Japan’s first-ever SPA Cenvaree with the Spa + Stay Experience. Let your worries melt away with a rejuvenating Thai couple’s massage, complemented by an unforgettable stay in the hotel’s sophisticated guest rooms and daily breakfast for two. The Spa + Stay Experience is available to book until 31 December 2023 for stays from 1 July to 31 December 2023.

Sky-High Gourmet Escape

Culinary enthusiasts will never forget the dazzling panoramic views of downtown Osaka as they experience an unparalleled journey of exquisite flavours and innovative creations meticulously crafted by world-class chefs as part of the Sky-High Gourmet Escape. In addition to a two-course rooftop dinner with 90-minute free-flow drinks, guests can spend the night in luxury in a tastefully appointed guest room and wake up to delight in the hotel’s delectable breakfast. Bookings are open until 31 December 2023 for stays from 1 July to 31 December 2023.

For more information on these exciting offers and to experience the luxurious new Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgo