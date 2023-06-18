BANGKOK, 19 June 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts and Thai Vietjet have joined hands to launch a marketing partnership, offering special benefits to Thai Vietjet’s passengers and Centara’s customers throughout the year.

In line with the new marketing partnership, passengers of Thai Vietjet can benefit 19% discount on Flexible and The Place To Be room rates when logging in as CentaraThe1 members and booking through Centara’s website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/vj.

The deal applies to participating Centara hotels & resorts in Thailand, UAE, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, the Maldives, Japan and Vietnam. CentaraThe1 members can enjoy a special discount code of 20% off when booking domestic and international tickets with Thai Vietjet applied at https://th.vietjetair.com/

Centara also offers Thai Vietjet’s passengers additional special perks when staying at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne (Vietnam), including a complimentary hotel upgrade to the next upper category (subject to room availability upon check-in) and a 10% discount applied for spa treatments during their stays (for reservation in advance) when presenting Vietjet’s boarding pass upon check-in.

The partnership between Centara and the airline took to the skies with Thai Vietjet flight VZ110 from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai on 6 June 6, 2023, with a lucky draw activity for a special prize of a complimentary voucher from Centara for a two-night stay at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, and two round-trip complimentary tickets from Thai Vietjet presented by Pinida Pettanagul, Corporate Director of Marketing & Creative Services of Centara Hotels & Resorts and Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Director of Commercial of Thai Vietjet.

“It is our great pleasure to announce our second partnership campaign with Thai Vietjet to offer their customers an opportunity to explore exciting destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, UAE, Qatar and Oman. As we see the international travel sector continuing to grow, with further collaboration between the two companies, we look forward to welcoming more and more guests to our hotels & resorts and ensuring Centara’s signature of Thai hospitality and family value service are at the heart of every stay,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts corporate director of marketing & creative services Pinida Pettanagul.

Centara’s customers can book Thai Vietjet’s air tickets and receive a 20% off discount by redeeming a special discount code until 20 December 2023, with the travel period also expiring on 20 December (excludes public holidays, and terms apply).

The special discount code is applicable to the entire Thai Vietjet’s domestic and international flight networks, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Fukuoka, Osaka, Taipei, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Phnom Penh.

For more information: www.centarahotelsresorts.com